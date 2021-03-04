Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Trading 7.6% Higher

Shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) traded up 7.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.78 and last traded at $13.46. 2,048,640 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 94% from the average session volume of 1,054,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.51.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Sasol currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sasol by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Sasol by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 305,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in Sasol by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Sasol by 6.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sasol by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares during the period. 1.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sasol (NYSE:SSL)

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.

