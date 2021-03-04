Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Trading 7.6% Higher

Shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) traded up 7.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.78 and last traded at $13.46. 2,048,640 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 94% from the average session volume of 1,054,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.51.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Sasol currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.
The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.98.
About Sasol (NYSE:SSL)
Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.
