Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Shares Down 7.2%

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA)’s share price was down 7.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.01 and last traded at $6.46. Approximately 1,596,949 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 169% from the average daily volume of 593,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.96.

Several equities analysts have commented on STSA shares. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.10.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 11.71 and a current ratio of 11.70. The stock has a market cap of $112.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STSA. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 303.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 993,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,580,000 after purchasing an additional 747,288 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 2,613.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 89,527 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $331,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $359,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000. 56.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a novel therapeutic product for the acute treatment of migraine. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with a proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

