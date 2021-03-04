Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Shares Down 7.2%

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA)’s share price was down 7.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.01 and last traded at $6.46. Approximately 1,596,949 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 169% from the average daily volume of 593,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.96.
Several equities analysts have commented on STSA shares. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.10.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 11.71 and a current ratio of 11.70. The stock has a market cap of $112.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.45.
About Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA)
Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a novel therapeutic product for the acute treatment of migraine. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with a proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.
Recommended Story: Analyst Ratings Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.