Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Raised to “Buy” at B. Riley

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) was upgraded by equities researchers at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a $50.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of $32.00. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 33.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of NYSE BFS traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.34. The company had a trading volume of 4,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,142. The stock has a market cap of $877.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 1.06. Saul Centers has a 12 month low of $23.49 and a 12 month high of $44.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BFS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Saul Centers during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Saul Centers by 203.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Saul Centers by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Saul Centers by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Saul Centers by 138.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

