Savannah Resources (LON:SAV) Shares Gap Up to $4.40

Savannah Resources (LON:SAV) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.40 ($0.06), but opened at GBX 4.68 ($0.06). Savannah Resources shares last traded at GBX 4.60 ($0.06), with a volume of 2,164,496 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £65.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29.

About Savannah Resources (LON:SAV)

Savannah Resources Plc explores for and develops mineral properties. It holds interests in Mutamba heavy mineral sands project in Mozambique; copper and gold projects in the Sultanate of Oman; and lithium projects located in Somero and Eräjärvi in Finland. Savannah Resources also has a 75% stake in the Mina do Barroso Project in northern Portugal.

