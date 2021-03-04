Scala Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $21,002.00 (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. Scala has a market capitalization of $3.16 million and $21,002.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Scala has traded 46.5% higher against the dollar. One Scala coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $219.96 or 0.00467819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $33.05 or 0.00070292 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.67 or 0.00077987 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.47 or 0.00083954 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $219.55 or 0.00466937 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00051396 BTC.

Scala Profile

Scala’s total supply is 13,604,469,185 coins and its circulating supply is 9,804,469,185 coins. The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io . Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.)”

Buying and Selling Scala

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

