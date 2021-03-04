Scala (XLA) Market Cap Achieves $3.58 Million

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded up 22.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. One Scala coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Scala has traded up 35.7% against the U.S. dollar. Scala has a market capitalization of $3.58 million and $38,453.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $238.27 or 0.00481849 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.08 or 0.00072957 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.91 or 0.00078685 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.48 or 0.00083893 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $246.60 or 0.00498699 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00054529 BTC.

Scala Coin Profile

Scala’s total supply is 13,602,384,185 coins and its circulating supply is 9,802,384,185 coins. Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.)”

Scala Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

