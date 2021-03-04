Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) PT Set at €8.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) has been given a €8.00 ($9.41) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.38% from the stock’s current price.

SHA has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group set a €6.60 ($7.76) price objective on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.60 ($7.76) price objective on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oddo Bhf set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.90 ($9.29) price objective on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) price objective on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Schaeffler presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €6.79 ($7.99).

Shares of Schaeffler stock traded up €0.30 ($0.35) on Thursday, hitting €7.52 ($8.85). 1,311,871 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €6.64 and its 200-day moving average price is €6.16. Schaeffler has a 52 week low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a 52 week high of €16.74 ($19.69).

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

