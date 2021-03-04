Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $115.00

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €115.00 ($135.29) and traded as high as €127.50 ($150.00). Schneider Electric S.E. shares last traded at €125.45 ($147.59), with a volume of 919,150 shares changing hands.

SU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €98.00 ($115.29) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €127.00 ($149.41) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €117.92 ($138.73).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €124.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of €115.00.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

