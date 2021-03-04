Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Raised to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) was upgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SHNWF. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Schroders from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schroders from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Schroders from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SHNWF traded up $2.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.25. 189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.21. Schroders has a twelve month low of $25.90 and a twelve month high of $50.25.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

