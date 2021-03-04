Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Upgraded to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Schroders from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Schroders from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schroders from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

SHNWF traded up $2.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.25. The stock had a trading volume of 189 shares, compared to its average volume of 724. The firm has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.21. Schroders has a 12 month low of $25.90 and a 12 month high of $50.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.44.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

