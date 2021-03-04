Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by Cooper Haims Advisors LLC

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 765,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,556 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up 18.0% of Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC owned about 0.27% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $23,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 71,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,031,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 116,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $457,000.

SCHE stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.00. 132,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,685,529. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.71. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $18.32 and a 12 month high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

