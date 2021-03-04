Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Stock Position Lowered by Beacon Wealthcare Inc

Beacon Wealthcare Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,775 shares during the quarter. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of Beacon Wealthcare Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Beacon Wealthcare Inc owned about 0.17% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $6,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,397,000. Insight 2811 Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,033,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4,918.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 413,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,055,000 after acquiring an additional 404,935 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 786,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,806,000 after acquiring an additional 309,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 27.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,055,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000,000 after acquiring an additional 227,024 shares in the last quarter.

SCHR traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.83. The stock had a trading volume of 10,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,493. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $54.61 and a twelve month high of $59.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.20.

