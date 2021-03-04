Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Stake Lessened by Cooper Haims Advisors LLC

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,774 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 3.7% of Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $4,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Trellis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 43,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 68,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period.

SCHF traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 356,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,934,131. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $21.90 and a 1 year high of $38.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.14 and its 200-day moving average is $34.33.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

