Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by TrinityPoint Wealth LLC

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC cut its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,292 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHO. Independence Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 229.5% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 650.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.30. 25,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,112,686. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.43. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.25 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99.

