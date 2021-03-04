Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Bought by Financial Advisory Service Inc.

Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 47.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 237,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,249 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 1.5% of Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Financial Advisory Service Inc. owned about 0.15% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $13,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHZ. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Independence Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 243.8% in the third quarter. Independence Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period.

SCHZ stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.26. The company had a trading volume of 25,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,001. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.30 and a 200 day moving average of $55.83. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $56.98.

