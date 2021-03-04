Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Cooper Haims Advisors LLC

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC decreased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,961 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF makes up 14.1% of Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF worth $18,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000.

SCHX traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $91.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,323. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $52.05 and a 1 year high of $96.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.78 and its 200-day moving average is $87.18.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

