Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) is Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,581 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF makes up about 2.5% of Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. Savior LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 180.6% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 141.1% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $3.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $95.81. 6,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 880,873. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $43.05 and a 1 year high of $102.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.67.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

