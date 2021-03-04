Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) had its price target increased by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $9.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 25.86% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Scientific Games from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Scientific Games from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Scientific Games in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scientific Games currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

Get Scientific Games alerts:

SGMS traded down $1.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.21. The stock had a trading volume of 12,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,779. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.71. Scientific Games has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $52.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 2.11.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $762.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Scientific Games will post -3.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 28,470.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Scientific Games during the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scientific Games during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Scientific Games during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.