Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Stock Price Down 5%

Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) fell 5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $44.15 and last traded at $45.93. 716,842 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 669,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.35.

Several brokerages have commented on SGMS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Scientific Games from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Scientific Games from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Scientific Games from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Scientific Games in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Scientific Games from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.42 and a 200 day moving average of $36.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 2.11.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $762.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Scientific Games Co. will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Scientific Games during the 3rd quarter worth $287,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Scientific Games by 28,470.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Scientific Games during the 3rd quarter worth $413,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Scientific Games during the 3rd quarter worth $236,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Scientific Games during the 3rd quarter worth $2,067,000. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

About Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

