Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Shares Down 7.3%

Shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) dropped 7.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.66 and last traded at $15.91. Approximately 1,860,339 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 1,869,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.17.

STNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scorpio Tankers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.22. The firm has a market cap of $924.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The shipping company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.93 million. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 18.26%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -42.55%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 48.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 24,175 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 7,888 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Scorpio Tankers by 123.2% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,979 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 13,235 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Scorpio Tankers by 2.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,057 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the third quarter worth approximately $715,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the third quarter worth approximately $329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

About Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG)

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 27, 2020, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 137 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 62 MR, and 21 Handymax tankers with an average age of approximately 4.4 years.

