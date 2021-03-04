Scotiabank Increases First National Financial (TSE:FN) Price Target to C$50.00

First National Financial (TSE:FN) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$42.00 to C$50.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FN. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$44.00 target price on shares of First National Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$42.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

TSE:FN traded down C$0.20 on Thursday, hitting C$48.40. 48,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,291. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,685.69, a quick ratio of 14.30 and a current ratio of 14.60. First National Financial has a 52 week low of C$18.75 and a 52 week high of C$48.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$43.95 and its 200 day moving average price is C$38.44.

First National Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services through mortgage broker distribution channel, as well as through online.

