Scotiabank Lowers Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Price Target to $26.00

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 46.48% from the stock’s current price.

INGXF has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TD Securities cut their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Desjardins decreased their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Innergex Renewable Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.29.

Shares of OTCMKTS:INGXF traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.75. 11,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,786. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.75. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $25.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.22 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, and solar farms. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

