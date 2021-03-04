Scotiabank Raises Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Price Target to C$6.50

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$4.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$3.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$2.75 price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$3.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$2.75 price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$5.68.

Peyto Exploration & Development stock traded down C$0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$5.72. 1,178,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,018,592. The firm has a market cap of C$943.41 million and a P/E ratio of -9.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.32. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 1-year low of C$0.91 and a 1-year high of C$6.23.

In other Peyto Exploration & Development news, Senior Officer Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.05, for a total value of C$81,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$489,078. Also, Senior Officer David Alan Thomas bought 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$62,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 284,872 shares in the company, valued at C$1,148,034.16.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 815 million barrels of oil equivalent.

