Scout24 AG (ETR:G24) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Scout24 AG (ETR:G24) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €72.31 ($85.07).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €77.40 ($91.06) price objective on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €67.50 ($79.41) price objective on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €83.00 ($97.65) price objective on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Get Scout24 alerts:

Shares of ETR:G24 opened at €61.95 ($72.88) on Thursday. Scout24 has a 12 month low of €43.50 ($51.18) and a 12 month high of €79.80 ($93.88). The company has a quick ratio of 15.47, a current ratio of 15.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €65.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is €69.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.79.

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Scout24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scout24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.