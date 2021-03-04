ScPrime Price Up 3.1% Over Last Week (SCP)

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded down 10.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. Over the last seven days, ScPrime has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. ScPrime has a total market capitalization of $6.38 million and approximately $7,518.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ScPrime coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000410 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.99 or 0.00465880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.41 or 0.00069270 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00055393 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00009836 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $351.26 or 0.00750697 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00026676 BTC.

About ScPrime

ScPrime (CRYPTO:SCP) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 39,930,029 coins and its circulating supply is 33,246,418 coins. ScPrime’s official website is siaprime.net

ScPrime Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

