SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (LON:SEIT) Declares GBX 1.38 Dividend

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (LON:SEIT) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON SEIT opened at GBX 110.35 ($1.44) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £747.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 107.70 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 108.26. SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust has a one year low of GBX 73 ($0.95) and a one year high of GBX 112.50 ($1.47).

In other news, insider Emma Griffin purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 106 ($1.38) per share, for a total transaction of £15,900 ($20,773.45).

About SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust PLC invests in energy efficiency projects. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

