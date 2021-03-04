SEA (NYSE:SE) Stock Price Down 8.6%

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)’s share price fell 8.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $218.44 and last traded at $229.68. 11,546,170 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 178% from the average session volume of 4,155,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $251.28.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SE. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on SEA from $168.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Cowen lifted their price objective on SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on SEA from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SEA from $188.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, China Renaissance Securities started coverage on SEA in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $75.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.12 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $245.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.47.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). SEA had a negative net margin of 38.59% and a negative return on equity of 144.79%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SE. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $301,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,476 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 1,600.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,572 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $3,862,000 after acquiring an additional 23,127 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 1,382.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,112 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,387 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares in the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

