Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,914,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 306,665 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 14.35% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $233,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBCF. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Sippican Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock opened at $37.34 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.86. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12-month low of $13.30 and a 12-month high of $38.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 1.34.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 8.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

