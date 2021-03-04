Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.70.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on STX shares. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Summit Insights raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

In other Seagate Technology news, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 1,414,550 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total value of $86,570,460.00. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 37,152 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total transaction of $2,337,603.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,676,440.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,688,922 shares of company stock valued at $285,724,655. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,823 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,690 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 800 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology stock opened at $75.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.27. The stock has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Seagate Technology has a 52 week low of $39.02 and a 52 week high of $77.07.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Research analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.64%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

