Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its stake in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,878,396 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,015,667 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 5.86% of Seagate Technology worth $862,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 24,644 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 11,243 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 86,596 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,383,000 after buying an additional 5,337 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 6.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 76,198 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,754,000 after buying an additional 4,848 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 25.8% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 27,341 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on STX. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.70.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 38,689 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total transaction of $2,660,255.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total value of $727,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 4,688,922 shares of company stock valued at $285,724,655. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ STX traded down $3.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $72.02. 378,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,874,614. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.27. Seagate Technology plc has a 1-year low of $39.02 and a 1-year high of $77.07. The firm has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.64%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

