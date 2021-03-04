Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,724,493 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 297,810 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.73% of Seagate Technology worth $107,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,316,152 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $163,387,000 after acquiring an additional 194,167 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 238.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,554,600 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,060 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 199.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,593,554 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $79,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,846 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,317,866 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $64,966,000 after acquiring an additional 384,938 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth $65,734,000. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STX opened at $75.94 on Thursday. Seagate Technology plc has a one year low of $39.02 and a one year high of $77.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 58.64%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 38,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total value of $2,660,255.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total transaction of $727,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,688,922 shares of company stock valued at $285,724,655 over the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.70.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

