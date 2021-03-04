Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) Stake Reduced by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC cut its holdings in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,606 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 22,835 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC owned about 0.12% of Seagate Technology worth $17,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STX. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 1,543.5% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 756 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total value of $727,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 336,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $20,538,275.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,688,922 shares of company stock valued at $285,724,655. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Wedbush lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.70.

Shares of NASDAQ STX traded down $4.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.93. The stock had a trading volume of 261,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,874,614. The company has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.27. Seagate Technology plc has a 52 week low of $39.02 and a 52 week high of $77.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.64%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

