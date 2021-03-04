SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) vs. Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Financial Analysis

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) and SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Apyx Medical and SeaSpine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apyx Medical -64.16% -24.21% -20.64% SeaSpine -27.32% -24.38% -19.64%

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Apyx Medical and SeaSpine, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apyx Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00 SeaSpine 0 1 6 0 2.86

Apyx Medical currently has a consensus price target of $8.50, indicating a potential downside of 18.27%. SeaSpine has a consensus price target of $18.29, indicating a potential upside of 2.61%. Given SeaSpine’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SeaSpine is more favorable than Apyx Medical.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.0% of Apyx Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.7% of SeaSpine shares are held by institutional investors. 7.7% of Apyx Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.8% of SeaSpine shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Apyx Medical and SeaSpine’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apyx Medical $28.15 million 12.66 -$19.71 million ($0.58) -17.93 SeaSpine $159.08 million 3.10 -$39.28 million ($2.07) -8.61

Apyx Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SeaSpine. Apyx Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SeaSpine, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Apyx Medical has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SeaSpine has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SeaSpine beats Apyx Medical on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Apyx Medical

Apyx Medical Corporation, a energy technology company, manufactures and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). The company develops J-Plasma, a patented plasma-based surgical product for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue. It markets and sells Helium Plasma Technology under the Renuvion brand name in the cosmetic surgery market and under the J-Plasma brand name in the hospital surgical market. The company's Renuvion cosmetic technology enables plastic surgeons, fascial plastic surgeons, and cosmetic physicians to provide controlled heat to the tissue; and the J-Plasma system allows surgeons to operate in eliminating unintended tissue trauma. It also designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electrosurgical and OEM generators and related accessories for medical device manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Bovie Medical Corporation and changed its name to Apyx Medical Corporation in January 2019. Apyx Medical Corporation was incorporated in 1982 and is based in Clearwater, Florida.

About SeaSpine

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine. Its orthobiologics products include demineralized bone matrices (DBM), collagen ceramic matrices, demineralized cancellous allograft bone products, and synthetic bone void fillers to improve bone fusion rates in a range of orthopedic surgeries, including spine, hip, and extremities procedures. The company also offers orthobiologics products in various forms, such as fibers, putties, pastes, strips, and DBM. Its spinal implant portfolio comprises products for spinal decompression, alignment, and stabilization that are used to facilitate fusion in degenerative, minimally invasive, and complex spinal deformity procedures throughout the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical regions of the spine. The company has development and licensing agreement with restor3d, Inc. to develop 3D-printed interbody devices. SeaSpine Holdings Corporation was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

