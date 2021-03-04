Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Short Interest Update

Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a growth of 94.4% from the January 28th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of Secom stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 0.30. Secom has a one year low of $15.80 and a one year high of $25.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Secom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

SECOM CO., LTD. provides security services in Japan and internationally. The company's Security Services segment provides online security systems, static guard services, armored car services. Its Fire Protection Services segment provides automatic fire alarm systems, fire extinguishing systems, other fire protection systems, and related maintenance services to office buildings, plants, tunnels, cultural properties, ships and residences.

