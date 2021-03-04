Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) Shares Down 17.8%

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES)’s share price was down 17.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.40 and last traded at $1.43. Approximately 784,345 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 2,174,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.74.

The firm has a market capitalization of $33.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Second Sight Medical Products during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Second Sight Medical Products during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Second Sight Medical Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 4.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets implantable visual prosthetics that are intended to deliver artificial vision to blind individuals. It develops technologies to treat the population of sight-impaired individuals. The company offers the Orion Visual Cortical Prosthesis System, an implanted cortical stimulation device, which is intended to provide useful artificial vision to individuals who are blind due to various causes, including glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, optic nerve injury or disease, and eye injury.

