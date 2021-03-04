Secret Price Down 15.1% This Week (SCRT)

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. One Secret coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.89 or 0.00006114 BTC on exchanges. Secret has a total market cap of $201.21 million and approximately $1.00 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Secret has traded 15.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $201.65 or 0.00427113 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00037934 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,892.63 or 0.04008836 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000077 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000392 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Degenerator (MEME) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC.

Secret Coin Profile

SCRT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 178,373,657 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. Secret’s official website is scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Block Rewards500 coins per block until block 2000250 coins per block until block 4000125 coins per block until block 800062.5 coins per block until block 1600031.25 coins per block until block 224000 “

Buying and Selling Secret

