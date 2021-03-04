SecureWorks (SCWX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $141.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.19 million. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 3.12% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. SecureWorks’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect SecureWorks to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ SCWX opened at $14.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.23 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.82. SecureWorks has a 52-week low of $5.29 and a 52-week high of $16.31.

SCWX has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SecureWorks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of SecureWorks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SecureWorks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. SecureWorks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.86.

SecureWorks Company Profile

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers from cyber attacks in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response.

