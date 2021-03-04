Seele-N (SEELE) Price Up 34.1% Over Last Week

Seele-N (CURRENCY:SEELE) traded up 15.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. Seele-N has a total market capitalization of $9.41 million and $15.07 million worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Seele-N has traded up 34.1% against the US dollar. One Seele-N token can currently be bought for $0.0135 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00057127 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.34 or 0.00771576 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00009349 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00026977 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00032502 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00060982 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00044354 BTC.

Seele-N Token Profile

Seele-N (SEELE) is a token. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 699,592,066 tokens. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech . The official website for Seele-N is seele.pro . Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @SeeleTech

Buying and Selling Seele-N

