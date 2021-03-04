SEEN (SEEN) Price Tops $8.46

SEEN (CURRENCY:SEEN) traded down 15.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 4th. One SEEN token can now be bought for $8.46 or 0.00017920 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SEEN has a market cap of $5.96 million and approximately $176,442.00 worth of SEEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SEEN has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.15 or 0.00466378 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.17 or 0.00070262 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.63 or 0.00077597 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.09 or 0.00082819 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.33 or 0.00466763 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00051234 BTC.

About SEEN

SEEN’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,772 tokens. SEEN’s official message board is seen-haus.medium.com . SEEN’s official website is seen.haus

Buying and Selling SEEN

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SEEN directly using U.S. dollars.

