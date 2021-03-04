Sei Investments Co. Buys 30,663 Shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 168,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,663 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.16% of Xperi worth $3,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPER. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Xperi in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Xperi in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xperi by 38.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xperi in the third quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Xperi in the fourth quarter worth about $432,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPER has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Xperi in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Xperi from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Xperi from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Xperi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

In other Xperi news, insider Paul E. Davis sold 6,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $128,239.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,651 shares in the company, valued at $2,399,002.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPER stock opened at $22.01 on Thursday. Xperi Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $22.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 7.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.92. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -37.95 and a beta of 0.36.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.17). Xperi had a negative net margin of 8.65% and a positive return on equity of 18.37%. Equities research analysts expect that Xperi Holding Co. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.81%.

Xperi Holding Corporation invents, develops, and delivers various technologies worldwide. Its technologies that enable extraordinary experiences are integrated into consumer devices, media platforms, and semiconductors. The company provides its technologies under the DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive brands.

