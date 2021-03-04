Sei Investments Co. Buys 48,358 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 114.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,358 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.17% of Korn Ferry worth $3,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 62,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 46,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Korn Ferry stock opened at $61.45 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.59 and a beta of 1.61. Korn Ferry has a 52 week low of $21.45 and a 52 week high of $65.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $475.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.00 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 13.75%.

In other Korn Ferry news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 10,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total transaction of $660,827.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 226,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,268,676.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total transaction of $6,262,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 457,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,670,504.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,651 shares of company stock valued at $8,325,256 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KFY. Truist boosted their target price on Korn Ferry from $48.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised Korn Ferry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet raised Korn Ferry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

