Sei Investments Co. Cuts Position in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,953 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in IAA were worth $3,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IAA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IAA by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,172,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,774,000 after buying an additional 5,193,407 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of IAA by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,974,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,870,000 after buying an additional 1,349,928 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of IAA by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,886,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,284,000 after buying an additional 668,950 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of IAA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,623,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in IAA by 2,906.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 399,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,790,000 after purchasing an additional 385,990 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IAA shares. Northcoast Research upgraded IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.42.

Shares of IAA opened at $56.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.94, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.33 and a 200-day moving average of $58.21. IAA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.79 and a 52 week high of $66.85.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. IAA had a negative return on equity of 246.98% and a net margin of 12.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IAA, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's multi-channel platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of customers, provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

