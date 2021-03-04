Sei Investments Co. Decreases Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,487 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.08% of Flowers Foods worth $4,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Flowers Foods in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLO opened at $22.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.70 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.68. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.42 and a fifty-two week high of $25.18.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 2.30%. Analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.33%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FLO. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Stephens started coverage on Flowers Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, Tastykake, Alpine Valley, Aunt Hattie's, Bunny, Butternut, Butterkrust, Captain John Derst, Country Kitchen, Evangeline Maid, Home Pride, Merita, Sara Lee (California), and Sunbeam brand names.

