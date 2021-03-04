Sei Investments Co. Grows Holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 32.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,534 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.10% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $3,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KTOS opened at $26.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $34.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 667.67 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.58.

KTOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Noble Financial cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Truist lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.90.

In related news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $79,093.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $131,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,980 shares of company stock valued at $1,566,020 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products; space, training, and cybersecurity products; C5ISR/modular systems; turbine technologies; and defense and rocket support services.

