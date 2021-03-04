Sei Investments Co. Has $3.39 Million Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,203 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $3,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Watsco by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Watsco by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Watsco by 213.4% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WSO opened at $240.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $245.13 and its 200-day moving average is $235.93. Watsco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.97 and a 1-year high of $265.18.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Watsco had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.77%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

WSO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Watsco from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.80.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

