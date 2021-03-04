Sei Investments Co. Has $3.47 Million Holdings in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 224,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,056 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.58% of Byline Bancorp worth $3,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 340.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Byline Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Byline Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 16,351.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 129,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 129,011 shares during the period. 36.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Byline Bancorp alerts:

BY opened at $21.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.88. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.13 and a twelve month high of $21.52. The firm has a market cap of $813.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.11. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $73.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from Byline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.81%.

In related news, Director Mary Jo S. Herseth acquired 4,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.90 per share, with a total value of $86,467.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,825 shares in the company, valued at $147,892.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 37.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BY shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Byline Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY).

Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.