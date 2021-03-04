Sei Investments Co. Has $3.76 Million Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 45.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,745 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $3,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 76,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 24,577 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 135,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 66,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Principal Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFG opened at $57.91 on Thursday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.31 and a 12 month high of $61.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.14%.

In other news, insider Timothy Mark Dunbar sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $604,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $54,798.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,160 shares of company stock worth $2,289,306. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

