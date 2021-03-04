Sei Investments Co. Has $3.85 Million Stock Position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.06% of The AZEK worth $3,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AZEK. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in The AZEK by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in The AZEK by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 7,607 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in The AZEK in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,562,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new position in The AZEK in the 3rd quarter valued at $513,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in The AZEK in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,892,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The AZEK stock opened at $43.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 72.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.94. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $48.79.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $212.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.60 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of The AZEK from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of The AZEK from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The AZEK from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.06.

In related news, insider Dennis M. Kitchen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $1,382,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 275,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,537,897.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bobby Gentile sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $910,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. The operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

