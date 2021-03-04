Sei Investments Co. Increases Stake in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) by 384.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,297 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.10% of Daqo New Energy worth $3,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Daqo New Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $727,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Daqo New Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $194,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Daqo New Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $542,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Daqo New Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. 14.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DQ. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Daqo New Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on Daqo New Energy from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.95.

Shares of DQ opened at $94.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 91.05 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.81. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.32 and a 12-month high of $130.33.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. It offers ready-to-use polysilicon, and packaged to meet crucible stacking, pulling, and solidification products. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

