Sei Investments Co. Lowers Position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 34.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 36,612 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.09% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $3,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,402,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $221,607,000 after purchasing an additional 339,182 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 50.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,806,949 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $70,453,000 after buying an additional 605,118 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,569,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,004,000 after buying an additional 148,994 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 53.5% during the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,391,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,273,000 after buying an additional 485,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 11.1% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 952,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,130,000 after buying an additional 95,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

APAM stock opened at $47.86 on Thursday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.69 and a 1-year high of $55.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.91.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 179.65% and a net margin of 21.73%. The firm had revenue of $261.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 145.32%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on APAM shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

